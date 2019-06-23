CLOSE
Nine Out and Proud LGBT Rappers Changing Hip Hop

Happy LGBT Pride Month!

Young M.A. Rolling Loud Miami

Back in the day, being gay was a taboo topic within hip hop. Although there is definitely more work to be done, these artists are unapologetically living their authentic lives. For example, back in 2017, Chance The Rapper‘s brother, Taylor Bennett, set his soul free by revealing via Twitter that he identifies as bisexual — just before his 21st birthday. Chance also took to social media to congratulate his little brother on his courage.

From Taylor to Young M.A. these rappers are making the bold move to be who they are, despite haters. In honor of LGBT Pride Month, check out these eight rappers who are openly LGBT and proud.

Back in the day, homosexuality was a pretty taboo topic within the hip hop community. These days, artists are comfortable enough with themselves and their sexuality to be openly gay and proud. Check out these eight rappers who are not afraid to embrace their sexual orientation.

 

