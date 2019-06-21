6 Years Ago Today The World Lost A Legend Name LIL Snupe (Explicit Content)

Text DFW to 24042 to join 97.9 The Beat’s mobile club for exclusive news (Terms & Conditions)

Lil Snupe was a young soul soldier with a old soul mindset from the future. In other words Addarren “Lil Snupe” Ross began Dream Chasing to the top from the bottom. Catching Meek Mill’s attention at Grambling State University with a demo disc, wasn’t just a ironic moment . As P-skillz the pilot hosting the same exact homecoming stage until Meek hit it wasn’t another “right place right time” situation. The future of Hip Hop was culturally shaped that following year Meek took Snupe in under his wings. Press play for must see moments of Snupe’s journey.

P-skillz (@PskillzFlow)