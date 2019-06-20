Space Jam 2 is REALLY HAPPENING!

We’ve heard speculation of the iconic movie Space Jam coming out with a sequel featuring Lebron James as the “new Micheal Jordan” but we never knew if it was real OR if Hollywood was just pulling our thumb. Welp, Twitter went crazy last night after Senior Lead NBA Writer/Analyst Shams Charania posted some insight on what athletes we can expect to see in the feature film.

Of course Twitter loves to get in everyone else’s business but their own and fans are speculating how much the NBA and WNBA stars will get paid! Who knows of any of this is real, but it is funny to see people be dramatic and over exaggerate for no apparent reason.

Now we play the waiting game. The movie is set to release in July of 2021! Let’s just hope it lives up to the hype!

