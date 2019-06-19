CLOSE
What B Smyth Does To Make Women Go Crazy [Exclusive Video]

B Smyth sat down with Hot 107.9’s Sammy Approved & Bossip’s Alex after his performance at Birthday Bash’s Block Party. He talks about his R&B superpower that he unleashes to keep women touching him and jumping gates with full heels on. Atlanta’s #1 Hip Hop Station For Hip Hop & R&B

