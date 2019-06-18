CLOSE
Entertainment News
Ciara Shuts Down Hater Who Slammed Her Appearance In Taylor Swift's Pro-LGBTQ Music Video

2018 Billboard Music Awards - Show

Source: Kevin Winter / Getty

Ciara didn’t mince words on Monday after a fan tried to blast her over her role in playing a wedding officiant at a gay wedding in Taylor Swift’s most recent video.

Ciara was one of many celeb guest appearances in a video for Swift’s new song You Need To Calm Down, among them include Ellen DeGeneres, RuPaul, Katy Perry, Laverne Cox and Billy Porter.

The video is a call to action for Taylor and her fans to support the Equality Act, a piece of legislation which if passed, would prohibit discrimination based on gender and sexual identity. The Equality Act would amend the Civil Rights to include protections for employment, public housing and federal funding, just to name a few of the areas affected.

“Let’s show our pride by demanding that, on a national level, our laws truly treat all our citizens equally,” reads a message that appears at the end of the video “Please sign my petition for Senate support of the Equality Act on Change.org.”

Ciara’s cameo seemed to rub a few people the wrong way, who felt it “necessary” to remind Ciara of her Christian faith.

 

“Ciara. You shouldn’t be doing this. We respect [you] too much, Being at a gay wedding is one thing [but] joining them together is even more a greater sin,” wrote lucas_norton101. “We love you but this is wrong,” he continued.

But the singer had the perfect comeback, reminding her critics that she will do what she so pleases.

“First, Christians don’t judge. Secondly, #YouNeedToCalm Down,” Ciara wrote.

[caption id="attachment_3028535" align="aligncenter" width="1024"] Source: Taylor Hill / Getty[/caption] Ciara knows how to keep it spicy. The Beauty Mark singer debuted a bold new pixie cut while accepting the style icon award at the 2019 ACE Awards Monday night. Ci Ci donned a feathery two-piece Giambattista Valli Haute Couture set. “Chop it awf,” she wrote on Instagram under a video clip of the new do. Flashing lights can be seen in the back as a camera captures photos behind the scenes. The drastic cut is a change from Ciara’s long-flowing tresses. She recently rocked locks before abandoning her waist length ponytail. Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions). https://www.instagram.com/p/ByknqwzFfZV/   Ciara constantly gives us looks so here’s a look back at some of her best hairstyles.

This story was originally published on MadameNoire.com.

Ciara Shuts Down Hater Who Slammed Her Appearance In Taylor Swift’s Pro-LGBTQ Music Video was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

