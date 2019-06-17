CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Organization Works To Bail Out Black Fathers For Father’s Day

“I want to do everything I can to possibly give another young Black child the same opportunity that I had to have their father in the house with them,” said Black Father Family founder Ryan Bell.

0 reads
Leave a comment

In May a collective of organizations and activists joined forces to unite economically disadvantaged Black mothers—who were behind bars for non-violent crimes and couldn’t afford to post bail—with their families for Mother’s Day. In honor of Father’s Day, a Virginia-based organization is following suit. According to WDBJ, Black Father Family raised money to bail out incarcerated fathers.

The organization is dedicated to combating negative stereotypes about Black fatherhood. The initiative—dubbed Father’s Bailout—was created as an avenue to not only unite Black fathers who have fallen victim to the cash bail system with their families, but to spread awareness about persisting issues surrounding mass incarceration and our country’s flawed criminal justice system. With the help of a group called Ex-Out, the organization set out on a mission to bail out fathers who were jailed for non-violent offenses and have bail amounts that are less than $500.

“I understand that there are certain systemic issues that remove these fathers from their households,” Black Father Family founder Ryan Bell said in a statement, according to the news outlet. “I want to do everything I can to possibly give another young Black child the same opportunity that I had to have their father in the house with them.” He said he was inspired by projects led by Jay-Z and the National Bail Out’s #FreeBlackMamas movement.

Initiatives like the one being led by Bell’s organization are needed. Black families are disproportionately impacted by mass incarceration. According to a study conducted by Rutgers University, one in nine Black children in the United States have a parent who is incarcerated.

SEE ALSO:

#FreeBlackMamas Initiative Aims To Bail Out Over 100 Black Moms For Mother’s Day

T.I. Teams Up With Georgia Church To Bail Out Nonviolent Offenders For Easter

viral video of father speaking with baby son

35 Positive Images Of Black Dads That Shatter False Stereotypes On Father's Day

33 photos Launch gallery

35 Positive Images Of Black Dads That Shatter False Stereotypes On Father's Day

Continue reading 35 Positive Images Of Black Dads That Shatter False Stereotypes On Father’s Day

35 Positive Images Of Black Dads That Shatter False Stereotypes On Father's Day

On Father's Day in 2019, the stereotype that Black fathers are absent from their children’s lives has somehow persisted despite hard data from research that definitively says otherwise. From eating meals with their children to reading to them to playing with them to changing diapers and more, Black fathers have statistically been more involved in their children’s lives than white fathers, according to a report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. READ MORE: Black Dads Are Deeply Involved In Their Kids' Lives But with much of society implicitly biased against Black people as a whole and Black males in particular, sometimes seeing can compel someone to believe before reading written facts from reliable sources. That’s why NewsOne has compiled this considerable list of video examples of Black fathers doting on their children and flaunting their love by posting footage to social media of their affectionate interactions. Many of these videos have gone viral over time, with the most recent offering being a father recording a verbal exchange between him and his infant child, who is seen not speaking English but still communicating quite effectively with his dad. The two are shown sitting on a couch with the child speaking without actual words to which the father casually replies conversational style. https://www.facebook.com/NikiSpryor/videos/10101574620232282   The scene shattered misconceptions surrounding Black fathers and their children and the two of them displayed the type of love for each other that is rarely associated with African-Americans in mainstream media. Even better, the father was doing his child a great service by conversationally connecting with him on such an intimate level. Studies have shown that parents consistently talking to and with their children from birth "boosts their brain power and sets them up for success at school," the Guardian reported.  But that video was far from alone. There were dozens of others that demonstrated Black fathers expressing the same unconditional love for their children in a wide range of other activities. From fathers doing their daughters’ hair to sharing a dance routine with them to reading them books and otherwise just sharing special time with their children, the below videos were just the latest evidence that Black fathers are just as loving as other fathers, even though the CDC data suggests they are even more so than their counterparts from other backgrounds. https://www.instagram.com/tv/ByvSsFQndfc/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link Scroll down to see some of the most positive images of Black fathers and their children that mainstream media many times will gloss over in favor of portraying white dads and their children as the golden standard of male parenting. Happy Fathers Day to all fathers who are positively involved and 100 percent engaged in their children’s lives.

Organization Works To Bail Out Black Fathers For Father’s Day was originally published on newsone.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Will Smith And Nas Invest In Financial Literacy…
 13 hours ago
06.17.19
Organization Works To Bail Out Black Fathers For…
 15 hours ago
06.17.19
Lauren London Pays Tribute To Nipsey Hussle On…
 19 hours ago
06.17.19
Gone Too Soon: 11 Mysterious Celebrity Deaths
 24 hours ago
06.17.19
Black Teacher Gives Students Haircuts For Graduation
 2 days ago
06.17.19
NASA Renames Street After ‘Hidden Figures’ Pioneers
 2 days ago
06.17.19
Dr. Patrice A. Harris Officially Becomes American Medical…
 2 days ago
06.17.19
Lakers Trade Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram And More…
 2 days ago
06.17.19
Happy Birthday, Nori! Check Out North West’s Cutest…
 2 days ago
06.17.19
Judge Finds Probable Cause To Charge Lil Durk…
 3 days ago
06.14.19
All The Reasons Why We All Need To…
 3 days ago
06.17.19
The Men Of ‘Shaft’ On Their Love/Hate Relationship…
 3 days ago
06.14.19
Tami Ever After: Tami Roman Lands ‘Basketball Wives’…
 3 days ago
06.17.19
Apollo Nida Rearrested Just 9 Days After Release…
 3 days ago
06.17.19
Karrueche Gets Candid On What It Took To…
 4 days ago
06.14.19
Sasha Obama Graduates High School [PHOTOS]
 4 days ago
06.14.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close