#BlackMusicMonth: Ari Lennox Gives Her “Shea Butter Playlist”

Radio One Exclusives
| 06.15.19
Leave a comment
Dismiss

In honor of Black Music Month, we asked “Shea Butter Baby” singer Ari Lennox what would be in her “Shea Butter” Playlist and it was filled with smooth grooves, hot lyrics, and ratchet activity! Lennox’s list includes:

  • Missy Elliot Featuring Da Brat “Sock It To Me”
  • Patrice Rushen “Remind Me”
  • Mary J. Blige “Everything”
  • Three Six Mafia “Slob On My Knob”
  • Trillville “Some Cut”

Check out some of the classic’s on Ari’s Black Music Month Playlist below!

Missy Elliot Featuring Da Brat “Sock It To Me”

Patrice Rushen “Remind Me”

Mary J. Blige “Everything”

Three Six Mafia “Slob On My Knob”

Trillville “Some Cut”

Also Check out: John P. Kee Gives Us His Black Music Month Playlist [Listen]

Also Check Out: Pride: 10 Songs By Black Queer Artists That’ll Make You Proud For Black Music Month & Pride Month

#BlackMusicMonth: Ari Lennox Gives Her “Shea Butter Playlist” was originally published on kysdc.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
49 Famous People From Dallas-Ft. Worth (PHOTOS)
BET's Social Awards 2018 - Show
49 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Will Smith And Nas Invest In Financial Literacy…
 13 hours ago
06.17.19
Organization Works To Bail Out Black Fathers For…
 15 hours ago
06.17.19
Lauren London Pays Tribute To Nipsey Hussle On…
 19 hours ago
06.17.19
Gone Too Soon: 11 Mysterious Celebrity Deaths
 24 hours ago
06.17.19
Black Teacher Gives Students Haircuts For Graduation
 2 days ago
06.17.19
NASA Renames Street After ‘Hidden Figures’ Pioneers
 2 days ago
06.17.19
Dr. Patrice A. Harris Officially Becomes American Medical…
 2 days ago
06.17.19
Lakers Trade Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram And More…
 2 days ago
06.17.19
Happy Birthday, Nori! Check Out North West’s Cutest…
 2 days ago
06.17.19
Judge Finds Probable Cause To Charge Lil Durk…
 3 days ago
06.14.19
All The Reasons Why We All Need To…
 3 days ago
06.17.19
The Men Of ‘Shaft’ On Their Love/Hate Relationship…
 3 days ago
06.14.19
Tami Ever After: Tami Roman Lands ‘Basketball Wives’…
 3 days ago
06.17.19
Apollo Nida Rearrested Just 9 Days After Release…
 3 days ago
06.17.19
Karrueche Gets Candid On What It Took To…
 4 days ago
06.14.19
Sasha Obama Graduates High School [PHOTOS]
 4 days ago
06.14.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close