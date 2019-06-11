Notorious B.I.G. Officially Gets a Brooklyn Street Named After Him

One of Brooklyn’s Finest finally got a street named after him.

It was reported on May 21 that Biggie would finally be honored on his childhood street. On Tuesday (June 10) it finally happened, with a ceremony to commemorate the moment and all. The corner of Fulton Street and St. James Place in the Brooklyn neighborhood of Bedford–Stuyvesant is now officially renamed Christopher ‘Notorious B.I.G.’ Wallace Way.

Though it was a rainy day in Brooklyn, that didn’t stop plenty from coming out to show love. In attendance was Big’s mother Voletta Wallace, his son Christopher Wallace Jr, and eldest daughter T’Yanna.

“I’m sure he’d use some of his saying: ‘Yo, that’s cool, Brooklyn. We did it!’ Maybe this sign and the crowds here today will show they really loved him,” his mother said.

The renaming petition had been thwarted several times because of the violent nature of Biggie’s music, but last November the Brooklyn Community Board and Mayor Bill De Blasio finally got it approved.

Other than the family in attendance, former collaborators like Lil Cease and Lil Kim were there to support as well.

“I always knew this day was gonna come,” Lil Kim said during the ceremony. “I used to dream about a street being named after Biggie, because it was only right.”

Wallace Jr. was proud to see his father be honored in his legendary hometown as he embarks on his own journey outside of music.

Christopher started his own company, Think Big. He enjoys acting and also being behind the camera while paying tribute to his father.

“If I wanted to do music, I obviously could have,” he said. “But I felt that was the easy way out. I just want to be as passionate as he was and inspire other young Black, brown men like me.”

