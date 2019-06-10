CLOSE
The #DeeList: Top 5 Phrases That Make no Sense

We all have those quirky things we say that, when you really think about them, make no sense. Here are some of my faves.

5. “Every Now and Then”

So you literally never stop? If you come around every now, which is every second, do you never leave…?

4. “You Can’t Have Your Cake and Eat it Too”

So what, you wanna serve me a slice of cake and make me stare at it?? I would like to eat it, if I have it.

3. “Killing 2 Birds with 1 Stone”

Where is PETA? Why would you wanna kill any bird – besides yard bird? But don’t kill them with a stone!!!

2. “Pardon My French”

Just because you’re about to cuss…you’re still cussing in English. Don’t insult the language of romance like this.

1. “You’re Preaching to the Choir”

I know it means you’re telling someone something they already know, but doesn’t the choir need the word too? Just because they can sing doesn’t mean they’re saved.

