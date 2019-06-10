CLOSE
Crane Crumbles on Dallas Apartment Building Leaves One Woman Dead

One woman was found dead after a severe thunderstorm hit downtown Dallas Sunday afternoon.

A crane crashed on top of a five-story high rise apartment building due to extremely high winds as high as 70 mph, causing it to buckle and fall onto Elan City Lights building.

Dallas Reports say the body of a woman, who was not identified by officials, was discovered inside the building after the building collapsed.

The Dallas Morning News reports five others were hospitalized, two in critical condition and two in serious condition.

The storm damage in neighborhoods across North Texas neighborhoods is devastating leaving broken trees, damaged property and leaving more than 300,000 electricity without customers.

 

 

 

 

 

 

