Oak Cliff Restaurant Owners Looking for Stolen Smoker

The owners of Glen’s Kitchen in Oak Cliff are missing a key component to remaining in business: their smoker. Starting out by just selling barbecue plates at catering events, Catina and Glen Wilburn sold their house in Fort Worth to open Glen’s Kitchen just six months ago in Oak Cliff.

Glen’s Kitchen is normally closed on Sundays and Mondays. When the restaurant opened Tuesday morning, the couple knew something was wrong.

“[Glen] opened the back door, and that’s when he noticed it was gone,” said Catina.

“Not having that is really going to hurt us,” Catina said. “At this point, we don’t have anything to be able to cook the barbecue with.”

The restaurant security camera footage shows a man wearing a red or pink shirt drive up to the alley behind the restaurant. Video shows the man use a tool to remove the lock on the smoker, hitch it to his silver or gold pick-up truck, and then drive away.

The Wilburns are scheduled to cater an event next week. Unable to afford to a new smoker, they’re hoping someone will recognize the man in the video.

More of the story is on WFAA, but a GoFundMe page has been set up to help them out.

