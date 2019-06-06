CLOSE
Local DFW News
HomeLocal DFW News

Ft. Worth Teacher Fired for Tweeting About Illegal Immigrant Students

18 reads
Leave a comment

A Ft. Worth teacher who took to Twitter to complain about illegal immigrants was fired Wednesday.

Georgia Clark posted several tweets addressing Donald Trump from a now-deleted Twitter account about illegal Immigrants. Clark’s intent was to expose the school district for being “loaded with illegal students from Mexico,” as she wrote in one tweet, CBS Dallas / Fort Worth reported.

“Carter-Riverside High School has been taken over by them,” Clark wrote to Mr. Trump. “Drug dealers are on our campus and nothing was done to them.

high school School and Education Vector Icons on Chalkboard

Source: bubaone / Getty

Clark requested for a contact in Fort Worth from the president “who should be actively investigating & removing illegals that are in the public school system.” The teacher admitted to the tweets, CBS Dallas Fort Worth reported.

She told school officials that she “did not realise the tweets were public,” school officials wrote in a report.

The reaction to the tweets brought great attention to several immigrants and immigrant rights groups who spoke to Ft. Worth Independent School District committee members to condemn her actions.

In response they voted 8-0 to terminate the contract of Georgia Clark.

Ms Clark was fired on Tuesday, but has 15 days to appeal the decision.

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
49 Famous People From Dallas-Ft. Worth (PHOTOS)
BET's Social Awards 2018 - Show
49 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
11 items
Then & Now: Brian McKnight Over The Years…
 1 day ago
06.06.19
‘LHHATLS8’ Recap: Mimi Really Thought Bringing Pooh To…
 3 days ago
06.04.19
8 items
#BlackMusicMonth: A Look At 8 Pioneers Of Black…
 3 days ago
06.06.19
Quanell X Reveals Shocking Details About Maleah Davis…
 3 days ago
06.03.19
15 items
Black Men Who’ve Aged Like Fine Wine [PHOTOS]
 3 days ago
06.06.19
‘Central Park Five’ Exonoree Raymond Santana Supports The…
 3 days ago
06.04.19
‘You Next’ Project Illustrates The Impact And Influence…
 4 days ago
06.03.19
High School Graduate Who Received 139 College Acceptance…
 5 days ago
06.03.19
Yale University Elects First Black Student Body President
 5 days ago
06.03.19
Lonnie G. Bunch III Makes History As Smithsonian’s…
 5 days ago
06.03.19
Power 105.1's Powerhouse 2017 - Show
Lil Uzi Vert’s Smile Dance
 6 days ago
05.31.19
Jmblya Fest 2019
Da Baby: Cam Coldheart Shirt
 6 days ago
05.31.19
Lil Nas X
Lil Nas X Performs for Students
 6 days ago
05.31.19
JMBLYA FEST 2019
‘Act Up’ Music Video
 6 days ago
05.31.19
Hollywood Zay
Icewear Vezzo Interview
 6 days ago
05.31.19
JMBLYA FEST 2019
Kevin Gates EP
 6 days ago
05.31.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close