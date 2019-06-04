Beyonce In The Jungle Jungle

4 reads Leave a comment
If you know anything about a good classic Disney movie, then The Lion King won’t be to far from the top picks. Now add Beyonce to the cast and now the entire beehive have a extra reason to support a box office banger. To the jungle we go, press play at the updated trailer, queen B’s character revealed.
