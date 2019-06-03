CLOSE
#WordEyeHeard Weekend Wrap-Up: Rick Ross’s BM & Lil Kim’s Urologist

Mondays at 10:35 am, lilD and Jennifer from Bossip have the scoop on all things that happened over the weekend! Let’s start with Lil Kim.

The Queen Bee owes her urologist $15,000, and he’s claiming she took part in some insurance fraud and screwed him over twice! What in the urinary tract infection….

Then there’s Rick Ross’s baby mama. Remember her? She sued 50 Cent and won, after he posted her sex tape to get back at Rick Ross. Well apparently she hasn’t put the money to good use.

The Biggest Boss’ baby mama owes $56,000 in back rent. Does she get child support?? Get all the details below:

