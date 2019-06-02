CLOSE
Radio One Exclusives
HomeRadio One Exclusives

White Woman Who Called Michelle Obama ‘An Ape In Heels’ Sentenced To Prison For FEMA Fraud

50 reads
Leave a comment

Pamela Taylor, the West Virginia official who called First Lady Michelle Obama “an ape in heels” was sentenced to prison after defrauding the government of 18,000 in FEMA disaster benefits following June 2016 floods that claimed lives and delivered significant property damage.

Taylor was sentenced to 10 months in prison and ordered to pay a $10,000 fine, according to WSAZShe will be confined to her home for two months following her release.

Get the latest news delivered right to your inbox every morning!

Earlier this year, Taylor was facing a maximum sentence of 30 years in prison for her actions but she pled guilty in order to receive a lesser sentence. She admitted in February of taking in $18,000 in flood relief benefits by falsely registering for FEMA benefits after the June 2016 floods that killed more than 20 West Virginians and caused more than $100 million worth of damage.

Taylor lied and said that her primary residence had been damaged in the flood and that she was forced to rent a place to stay.

“There’s no such thing as a little bit of FEMA fraud. Taylor’s fraudulent scheme took FEMA dollars away from those who needed it the most,” U.S. Attorney Mike Stuart said in a statement, referring to the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

More than two years ago, Taylor came into public view when she resigned from her county government development job for calling Mrs. Obama “an ape in heels” on Facebook. She was suspended for her comments, then fired and secretly rehired and then fired for good.

“It will be so refreshing to have a classy, beautiful, dignified First Lady back in the White House. I’m tired of seeing a Ape in heels,” Taylor wrote in November 2016.

In her plea agreement, Taylor also agreed to pay restitution of over $18,000.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text VIP to 71007 to join!

RELATED: West Virginia Official Who Called Michelle Obama ‘An Ape In Heels’ Faces 30 Years In Prison For FEMA Fraud

White Woman Who Called Michelle Obama ‘An Ape In Heels’ Sentenced To Prison For FEMA Fraud was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
49 Famous People From Dallas-Ft. Worth (PHOTOS)
BET's Social Awards 2018 - Show
49 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
‘You Next’ Project Illustrates The Impact And Influence…
 1 day ago
06.03.19
High School Graduate Who Received 139 College Acceptance…
 2 days ago
06.03.19
Yale University Elects First Black Student Body President
 2 days ago
06.03.19
Lonnie G. Bunch III Makes History As Smithsonian’s…
 2 days ago
06.03.19
Power 105.1's Powerhouse 2017 - Show
Lil Uzi Vert’s Smile Dance
 3 days ago
05.31.19
Jmblya Fest 2019
Da Baby: Cam Coldheart Shirt
 3 days ago
05.31.19
Lil Nas X
Lil Nas X Performs for Students
 3 days ago
05.31.19
JMBLYA FEST 2019
‘Act Up’ Music Video
 3 days ago
05.31.19
Hollywood Zay
Icewear Vezzo Interview
 3 days ago
05.31.19
JMBLYA FEST 2019
Kevin Gates EP
 3 days ago
05.31.19
Jim Jones' Birthday Celebration
Jim Jone’s ‘El Capo’ Album
 3 days ago
05.31.19
Migos at 97.9 The Beat Dub Car Show 2017
Offset’s Status on Fan’s Phone Incident
 3 days ago
05.31.19
Cardi B Birthday Bash ATL 2018
Cardi B drops ‘Press’ her new single
 3 days ago
05.31.19
Rotimi
Rotimi Admits He Owes Money to 50 Cent
 3 days ago
05.31.19
Hot 97 Summer Jam 2014
50 Cent Reportedly Back In The Studio
 3 days ago
05.31.19
Cosmopolitan Hotel To Offer “Significant Apology” To Meek…
 4 days ago
05.31.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close