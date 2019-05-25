14-Year-Old Sydney Wilson Becomes Youngest Student Accepted Into Spelman

Sydney Wilson—a teen from DeKalb County—has been an academic standout since grade school. This fall, Wilson will take her #BlackExcellence to Spelman; becoming the youngest student to be admitted into the historically Black college, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.

Wilson, 14, has always had a love for education and her passion for knowledge has led her to excel far beyond her grade levels at every stage of her journey. She has an infatuation with science and at a young age would immerse herself in documentaries about nature. Before entering her teens, she already began studying advanced biology. Aware of her intelligence and accelerated learning pace, her parents decided that it would be best for her to start high school at the age of 10. Wilson, who was homeschooled, attended a private school founded by her father called Wilson Academy. Outside of her academics she was involved in several extracurricular activities; serving as the head of the rotary club and robotics team and playing soccer and running track.

With the support of her loved ones and school community, she excelled in the classroom and beyond and received an acceptance letter from Spelman at the age of 13. Wilson—who is staying true to her love for STEM and plans on majoring in biology—is beyond excited to continue her academic journey at the Atlanta-based institution. She reportedly has wanted to go to Spelman since she was 8-years-old. “I am so excited to be in the sisterhood. So many women have reached out to me and have been very nice and supportive, and I am so excited to see what my life will be at Spelman,” she said in a statement. She told KTVU that she wants to come up with cures for human illnesses through the use of animal science.

Her parents are beyond excited about her accomplishment. She graduated on May 18 as co-valedictorian of her high school class.

