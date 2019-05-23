Will Smith Is The Goat Goat

Text DFW to 24042 to join 97.9 The Beat’s mobile club for exclusive news (Terms & Conditions)

In case you’ve been trapped under rock no where, Will Smith aka the Fresh Prince Of Belairmay be considered the goat. Greatest of all time when it comes to transforming his personality into any script delivered. Rather it a boxer, superhero, or even a cop. Now this Friday lets add a Genie to the list. Aladdin drops in theaters courtesy of Disney. Do you think Will will continue his greatness with this classical classic.

P-skillz (@PskillzFlow)