Text DFW to 24042 to join 97.9 The Beat’s mobile club for exclusive news (Terms & Conditions)

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat

We all know birthdays are a special time of year. What if your dad decided to raise the bar on the best gift possible, at age 5. Press play to see what type of present that would cost $50,000 for a 5 year old. Future may be auditioning for best dad of the year.

P-skillz (@PskillzFlow)