CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Ciara Shares Her Excitement Over Getting Accepted To Harvard

0 reads
Leave a comment
'The Last Witch Hunter' New York Premiere

Source: Gilbert Carrasquillo / Getty

Only a couple weeks after releasing her seventh studio album Beauty MarksCiara has shared with the world that she’s been accepted to Harvard University.

She posted the exciting news onto Instagram, thanking Professor Anita Elberse, who develops and teaches the MBA course covering the ‘Businesses of Entertainment, Media, and Sports,’ which the singer has been accepted into.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

According to the description on the University’s website, this particular program will teach Ciara to “develop and execute more effective business strategies…debate and analyze the business and technology trends that are redefining the industry…and learn how to launch and manage creative products and portfolios more strategically.”

It definitely makes sense that Ciara is looking to gain some business savviness with all of the undertakings she’s getting into right now–incluing the launch of her own record and entertainment company, Beauty Marks Entertainment, along with the launch of her production company, Why Not You Productions, with her husband Russell Wilson last month.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Congrats to Ciara on the major accomplishment!

21 Gorgeous Photos Of Ciara’s Glo’ Up

21 photos Launch gallery

21 Gorgeous Photos Of Ciara’s Glo’ Up

Continue reading 21 Gorgeous Photos Of Ciara’s Glo’ Up

21 Gorgeous Photos Of Ciara’s Glo’ Up

Ciara is one of those stars who just keeps on winning. From hitting the scene in 2004 as the queen of “Crunk & B” to transforming herself into a top model, the songstress shows no signs of slowing down. In honor of CiCi’s birthday, check out these photos of the hot mom’s glo up from 2004-2018.

SOURCE: Bossip.com

ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:

Ciara Shares Her Excitement Over Getting Accepted To Harvard was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Tidal X: Brooklyn
Wobble Up Video
 24 hours ago
05.21.19
Ciara Shares Her Excitement Over Getting Accepted To…
 1 day ago
05.22.19
‘LHHATLS8’ Recap: Spice Wants The Crew To Join…
 2 days ago
05.21.19
Allison Williams Reveals How Black Men React To…
 2 days ago
05.20.19
Police Peacefully Arrest Suspected Cop Killer One Week…
 2 days ago
05.20.19
Billionaire Robert F. Smith Pledges To Eliminate Student…
 3 days ago
05.20.19
New Book Highlights The Legacy Of Black Cyclist…
 3 days ago
05.20.19
Actress Regina Hall Receives Honorary Degree From Dillard…
 3 days ago
05.20.19
GoFundMe Supporters Raise $8K So Single Mom Can…
 3 days ago
05.20.19
HBCU World Series Aims To Diversify College Baseball
 4 days ago
05.20.19
LeBron James Aims To Combat Hunger In Underserved…
 4 days ago
05.20.19
Kanye West & Kim Kardashian Share The Name…
 5 days ago
05.20.19
Rihanna Blasts 25 White Men Who Voted To…
 6 days ago
05.17.19
Teyana Taylor Grieves The Painful Loss Of Her…
 6 days ago
05.17.19
Ric Flair Hospitalized Following Serious Medical Emergency [UPDATE]
 6 days ago
05.16.19
Netflix Premieres the ‘Black Mirror’ Season 5 Trailer,…
 1 week ago
05.15.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close