Did Nipsey Hussle Know His Killer? There Are Conflicting Reports

Nipsey Hussle was fatally shot on March 31 and more than a month later there it was still unclear whether he knew his alleged killer, Eric Holder. Hussle’s team has begun addressing the reports.

A video has surfaced claiming that Hussle was seen hugging Holder months before the shooting.

Rapper B.G. Knocc Out also said that Holder was signed to Nipsey’s record label and he “met him a couple times.”

Hussle’s team was shutting down both of those reports, according to XXL.

The rap news outlet reported that a source said “Nipsey is embracing Flacco, who is NOT Eric Holder.” In addition, the source reportedly said that “Nipsey’s camp says the only members of the rapper’s All Money In label are Cuzzy, Jstone, Cobby, BH, PacMan and Killa Twan, and Holder was never among that group.”

Holder was a failed rapper whose street name was Shitty Cuz. He has become public enemy No. 1 in Los Angeles, where Nipsey was literally giving back to his community. The 29-year-old was arrested on April 2. He was found in Bellflower, California, which is located in southeast Los Angeles.

He has been charged with one count of murder, two counts of attempted murder and one count of possession of a firearm by a felon. He is facing life in prison.

#BREAKING: The suspect in the shooting death of musician Nipsey Hussle has been captured in Bellflower, authorities say. pic.twitter.com/5P9ItJM3kH — CBS Los Angeles (@CBSLA) April 2, 2019

Herman Douglas, Nipsey business partner and the last person to see him alive, told the Los Angeles Times, “Me and Nipsey was talking, and the dude that shot him (Eric Holder), he came and shook our hands. Said he was a rapper and this old bulls**t. Shook our hands, the dude went and got his burger. He left.”

Douglas said he went inside the Marathon Clothing store to get some food, which is when 29-year-old Holder returned. “So, I might have left Nipsey’s side maybe three seconds,” Douglas said. “I left him maybe, approximately three seconds that I had left Nipsey and the dude came and shot him.” He said Douglas there was “no motive.”

Los Angeles police Chief Michel Moore implied there was a feud between Hussle and Holder. He “declined to elaborate on the feud between the two, saying he didn’t want to jeopardize any potential prosecution, but he said the suspect approached Nipsey and others multiple times, engaging them in conversation,” CNN.com reported. Moore did say the dispute does not appear gang-related.

Rest in power, Nipsey Hussle.

