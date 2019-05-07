Meek Mill Gives Birthday Speech To Future, Ross, & More

Text DFW to 24042 to join 97.9 The Beat’s mobile club for exclusive news (Terms & Conditions).

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat

Check out the birthday boy kicking flava and positive family vibes at the same time during his birthday function in La. Paying homage to Nipsey Hussle , & more was on the agenda. How much money in the parking lot? Press play and see who Samantha is, in regards to Meek’s life. Rick Ross , Future, YG, Young Thug, & more brought in Meeks 31st Bday the right way flight way,

P-skillz ( @PskillzFlow)