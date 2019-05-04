Cinco De Mayo- Who Is Ignacio Zeragoza? [VIDEO]

Ignacio Zeragoza played a very significant role in the creation of Cinco De Mayo- do you know what it is? Spaceghost and P-Skillz tried but… well see for yourself

Videos created in collaboration with the Dallas Mexican American Historical League, preserving Mexican history in Dallas, TX. For more info about the DMAHL, please visit http://www.dmahl.

Special thank you to David Trevino, President of the Dallas Mexican American Historical League (DMAHL) for participating in the video, and YG @hstvproductions for video and editing services.

Proudly sponsored by North Texas Job Corps. Careers Begin Here. For more info log onto recruiting.jobcorps.gov

Also On 97.9 The Beat: