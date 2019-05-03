Cinco De Mayo: Who Is Benito Juarez? [VIDEO]

Cinco De Mayo has a very rich history that is goes far beyond what is known for to most people (partying). Benito Juarez plays a very significant role- but do you know what his role is? We asked our very own DJ 4.0 about him- luckily Professor Jose Espericueta was able to “revise” her answer lol.

Videos created in collaboration with the Dallas Mexican American Historical League, preserving Mexican history in Dallas, TX. For more info about the DMAHL, please visit http://www.dmahl.org

Special thank you to Dr. Jose Espericueta of University of Dallas for participating in the video, and YG @hstvproductions for video and editing services.

