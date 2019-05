Text DFW to 24042 to join 97.9 The Beat’s mobile club for exclusive news (Terms & Conditions)

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat

The old saying the apple doesn’t fall from the tree , has a modern day updated version. Press play and listen to the flow from Offset’s son Kody first rap song recorded. Can you process the words or nah. His skill level isn’t too bad compared .

P-skillz (@PskillzFlow)