CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

You Can Get The Maxi-Cosi Magellan 5 in 1 Car Seat For $150 Off Right Now…Thank Us Later

1 reads
Leave a comment
Mixed race and mother checking daughter in car seat

Source: Peathegee Inc / Getty

When it comes to the safety of your baby, you proudly spare no expense. If you’re like me, pregnant and researching every “must-have” baby item on the net, you’re looking to invest in a product that gives you that extra peace of mind. (Though I’m quickly learning, peace of mind is for people without children. Lol).

Maxi-Cose Magellan Car Seat

Source: Maxi-Cose / Maxi-Cosi

A quick Google search will tell you that a car seat should be high on your registry list. Hit the search button again, and Maxi-Cosi’s Magellan is a favorite among moms for several reasons: price, style and the fact that you can currently get the 5 in 1 converter seat for $150 off.

Maxi-Cose Magellan Car Seat

Source: Maxi-Cose / Maxi-Cosi

The Magellan is on sale for 15% off at retailers like BuyBuyBaby, Nordstorm.com and Albee Baby. But if you’re participating in Target’s Trade-In Event (which ends this Saturday on 5/4), you can save 20% on the Magellan if you trade in an old car seat. Not yet convinced? How about an extra $50 off this week? Yes girl.

Here’s some perks of the Maxi-Cosi:

Magellan grows with your baby, which means you can use this bad boy from birth to 10-years-old, starting at 5 pounds up to 120 pounds. The Magellan has a patented Air Protect™ that’s built into the headrest to cushion the impact and also serves a soft pillow of comfort for your child’s everyday journey. With a 7-position recline, 3 adjustable torso height positions and 14 headrest heights, you might want to take a nap in this car seat yourself.

Tracee Ellis Ross 61St Grammys GIF by Recording Academy / GRAMMYs - Find & Share on GIPHY

At this price, why not have several car seats for the two sets of grandparents so you don’t have to worry about swapping cars whenever it’s their time to babysit?!

RELATED STORIES:

Black Maternal Health Week: 7 Black Women Share What No One Told Them About Motherhood

Serena Williams’ Postpartum Issues Are A Lesson In Healing After Giving Birth

On Maternal Death Rates, Postpartum Care & Trusting Your Body: A Q&A With A Black Doula

You Can Get The Maxi-Cosi Magellan 5 in 1 Car Seat For $150 Off Right Now…Thank Us Later was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
49 Famous People From Dallas-Ft. Worth (PHOTOS)
BET's Social Awards 2018 - Show
49 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Report: Bushwick Bill Reveals He’s Battling Stage 4…
 7 hours ago
05.01.19
‘LHHATLS8’ Recap: Karlie Redd Suffers A Heartbreaking Loss
 2 days ago
04.30.19
#JusticeForLucca: Charges Dropped Against Florida Teen Beaten By…
 2 days ago
04.30.19
Oprah Winfrey Drops $10,000 On A Wedding Dress…
 2 days ago
04.30.19
Beyoncé’s Longtime Hairstylist Dragged On Social Media For…
 2 days ago
04.30.19
Game Of Thrones’ Maisie Williams Speaks on Epic…
 2 days ago
04.30.19
17 items
She Did THAT: Social Media Reacts To Arya…
 2 days ago
04.30.19
Report: John Singleton Still On Life Support Amid…
 2 days ago
04.29.19
‘Avengers: Endgame’ Sets Box Office Records With $358M…
 3 days ago
04.28.19
Kenny Mitchell Becomes Snapchat’s First Black C-Suite Executive
 4 days ago
04.28.19
Pharrell Williams Launches Music Education Program In Partnership…
 4 days ago
04.29.19
Viola Davis Spreads Awareness About Diabetes Through New…
 4 days ago
04.28.19
Game Of Thrones Author George R.R. Martin Reveals…
 5 days ago
04.29.19
Remy Ma
Remy Ma Ankle Bracelet Fit
 5 days ago
04.26.19
2017 BET Upfront NY
ScHoolboy Q’s: “Crash Talk” Album
 5 days ago
04.26.19
Michelle Williams, Kelly Rowland and Beyoncé
Beyoncé Reps Adidas
 5 days ago
04.26.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close