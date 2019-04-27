Jay Z Spits Rare Freestyle Tribute For Nipsey Hussle

Text DFW to 24042 to join 97.9 The Beat’s mobile club for exclusive news (Terms & Conditions).

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat

Jay Z just broke it down for the culture via New York City at Webstar Hall. Press play and see what the vibes felt like, including a few black empowerment bars. Nipsey Hussle would have to be proud of the places and faces he has touched even after passing away . The marathon has began to expand by the hour.

Also On 97.9 The Beat: