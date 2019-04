Bun B and Statik Selektah went live on YouTube on April 17th as they were creating their joint album TrillStatik. Special guests showed up including Fat Joe, Method Man, Smoke DZA and the full album is now out.

The project features 10 songs and additional appearances from Talib Kweli, Big K.R.I.T., Westside Gunn and more. Stream it below and get the full album on TIDAL.

