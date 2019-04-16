Kodak Black Diss Song Towards T.i. and Tiny

Text DFW to 24042 to join 97.9 The Beat’s mobile club for exclusive news (Terms & Conditions).

Kodak Black has no chill, nor patients, nor attraction to T.I. wife Tiny. Press play and here the new school rapper’s mind set and thoughts towards the whole situation. The name of the title “Expeditiously” aka a direct shot at what T.I.P. urged him to do with original his comments towards Lauren London that started the back & forth beef.

P-skillz (@PskillzFlow)