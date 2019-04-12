CLOSE
Former Houston Texans Running Back Charged With Murder

Photo of Santa Clara High junior running back Cierre Wood, who has scholarship offers from USC and

Source: Ken Hively / Getty

Cierre Wood, the former Houston Texan and Notre Dame running back is facing murder charges in the death of his girlfriend’s 5-year-old daughter. KVVU-TV in Las Vegas is reporting that Wood, 28 and his girlfriend Amy Taylor, 25 were initially charged with first-degree child abuse/neglect.

Wood was an undrafted free-agent signing by the Texans in 2013 after he skipped his senior season to enter the NFL Draft. He saw limited action in his brief NFL career, landing on practice squads with the Texans, Patriots, Seahawks and Buffalo Bills. His career totals were five carries for 12 yards in the regular season. He recently played for the Montreal Alouettes of the Canadian Football League.

Vegas police said that Taylor’s daughter died Tuesday night. It was confirmed by the Clark County Coroner’s Office that 5-year-old La’Ravah Davis died at Summerlin Hospital.

Wood was a stand out back at Notre Dame, playing from 2010 to 2013. He rushed for 2,447 yards and 16 touchdowns. He also made 52 receptions for 384 yards and two touchdowns, appearing on the 2012 National Championship game for the Irish team that went undefeated in the regular season. His best season came a year prior in 2011 where he rushed for a team high 1,102 yards and nine touchdowns.

Former Houston Texans Running Back Charged With Murder was originally published on theboxhouston.com

