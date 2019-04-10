Did HBO Pull The Plug On ‘Leaving Neverland’? Oprah Deletes Interviews With Accusers From YouTube Page

A rumor with a little truth behind it is picking up steam not just for Michael Jackson fans but for everyone who watched Leaving Neverland.

A month after HBO aired the docuseries Leaving Neverland about two Michael Jackson accusers who say the King of Pop abused them over a number of years, Oprah has slowly begun distancing herself from the doc and her interviews with Wade Robson and James Safechuck.

All of her public tweets regarding the documentary have been scrubbed and the interviews she conducted have been pulled from her YouTube channel. The news comes as Michael Jackson fans and others discovered a huge plot hole in Safechuck’s accusation that he was abused inside the train station at Neverland. Safechuck claims his abuse began from 1988 to 1992. The train station didn’t begin construction until 1993 and was officially complete in 1994.

The picture below was taken on August 25, 1993. The train station wasn’t there (top of image). Work on the floral clock had started. The construction of the actual building was approved by Santa Barbara County on September 2, 1993 (see below). End of discussion. pic.twitter.com/ycOTKw0Vj5 — Mike Smallcombe (@mikesmallcombe1) April 2, 2019

Director Dan Reed defended Safechuck’s inaccuracy, noting that despite the train station not being built around the time Safechuck claims he was abused there, it still doesn’t deny that he was abused period.

Progress – the stans seem to have conceded that Safechuck was molested and are now debating which rooms at Neverland the sex took place in + James' age when it stopped. How about adding up total number of nights MJ slept with other people’s sons: was it hundreds or thousands? — Dan Reed (@danreed1000) April 3, 2019

Meanwhile, HBO is rumored to be dropping the documentary from its lineup of air dates later this month as opposed to its original end time of September. The docuseries, which opened to rave reviews at Sundance this past February is set to air again on HBO on April 17 with no further listed dates after that. HBO has yet to comment publicly.

The rumored report of its removal comes on the heels of the fact that the Jackson estate is suing HBO over the airing of the documentary and Jackson’s nephews are currently raising money to create a counter documentary.

