CLOSE
Sports
HomeSports

New Ron Artest Documentary Includes Unseen Malice at the Palace Footage

3 reads
Leave a comment
BIG3 - Week Eight

Source: Kevin C. Cox / Getty

There were few NBA players with a more unique story than Ron Artest. The Queensbridge native got his start with the Indiana Pacers, and quickly became one of the NBA’s most feared perimeter defenders, but also one of the league’s most volatile players.

His hot temper got the best of him in 2004 when an on-court rumble quickly spilled into the stands when a fan threw a soda at him as he was laying on the scorer’s table against the Detroit Pistons. What was infamously called “The Malice At The Palace” disrupted what was turning out to be a phenomenal year for Artest’s Pacers, ending with disappointment with Artest suspended for the remainder of the season.

He was able to rebound his career with the Los Angeles Lakers, where he won a title with the team in 2010, hitting one of the biggest shots in Game 7 of the Finals against the Boston Celtics.

His journey from hot-tempered underdog to champion could not have come to fruition without the help of his therapist as Artest has dealt with mental health issues for most of his life.

On May 31, Showtime will drop a new documentary about Artest —now Metta World Peace— and his struggle with mental health and how his rough upbringing in Queensbridge led to some of those issues and will even include never-before-seen footage of the infamous Malice At The Palace brawl.

The documentary, called “Quiet Storm: The Ron Artest Story,” comes at a time in which a lot of NBA players are becoming open about their own mental health issues, especially with depression and anxiety.

The timing of the documentary comes during Mental Health Awareness Month, and hopefully will help continue the effort to destigmatize mental health issues, especially in the black community where talking about these issues have been a taboo for generations despite a huge portion of the population dealing with these issues without treatment.

New Ron Artest Documentary Includes Unseen Malice at the Palace Footage was originally published on cassiuslife.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
49 Famous People From Dallas-Ft. Worth (PHOTOS)
BET's Social Awards 2018 - Show
49 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Rick Ross Gets Tattoo Of Nipsey Hussle [VIDEO]
 6 hours ago
04.05.19
Toni Braxton Said She Went Along With Breakup…
 7 hours ago
04.05.19
Watch: Lil Kim Hits The Airport Runway In…
 2 days ago
04.03.19
Hollywood Zay
Sauce Overload
 2 days ago
04.04.19
Suspect Identified In Nipsey Hussle Shooting
 4 days ago
04.02.19
0 item
Essentials: The 9 Nipsey Hussle Songs To Make…
 4 days ago
04.02.19
67 items
Happy Birthday! Celebrities Born In April! [PHOTOS]
 4 days ago
04.02.19
Nipsey Hussle Has Passed Away After Shooting In…
 5 days ago
04.01.19
Trending Nipsey Hussle
Trending
Nipsey Hussle Shot Outside His Store
 5 days ago
03.31.19
Rapper Nipsey Hussle Shot & Killed Outside His…
 5 days ago
03.31.19
Kelly Rowland And The Dream In Concert
August Alsina’s Nunya Remix
 1 week ago
03.28.19
Jay Z
Jay Z Will Recieve NAACP President’s Award
 1 week ago
03.28.19
Power 106 FM Presents Powerhouse - Anaheim, CA
Trey Songz Shoots His Shot
 1 week ago
03.28.19
Jussie Smollett
Donald Trump Calls For Further Investigation of Jussie…
 1 week ago
03.28.19
Khalid
Khalid releases “Self” from upcoming album
 1 week ago
03.28.19
Ace Hood Album Release Party
DJ Khaled Hypes 21 Savage Verse
 1 week ago
03.28.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close