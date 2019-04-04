Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text BALTIMORE to 24042 to join!

Lil Nas X may not have Billboard’s stamp of approval, but his viral hit “Old Town Road” is apparently country enough for Billy Ray Cyrus.

According to Rolling Stone, the veteran country crooner has been following the controversy surrounding the country-rap artist’s song and offered to appear on the official remix of “Old Town Road.”

The official remix apparently last two minutes and 40 seconds, slightly more than the song current run time of just over a minute and a half. In a tweet, Lil Nas X said Cyrus did the song justice.

and he murdered the shit https://t.co/vpoVYt8kpT — nope (@LilNasX) April 4, 2019

The remix is expected to drop sometime today (April 4).

Related: The Story Behind Lil Nas X’s “Old Town Road”

Related: Sounds About White: Billboard Removes Lil Nas X’s “Old Town Road” From Country Charts, Fans Rally Behind Rapper

Lil Nas X Taps Billy Ray Cyrus for “Old Town Road” Remix was originally published on 92q.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat: