Sauce Overload

An authentic every day interview that turned into a drip-a-thon! Watch Peso Peso and Rizzo Rizzo chop game with Hollywood Zay and P Skillz ..then erupt into over a 10 min freestyle without hesitation !!! Including a quick remake of Yella Beezy’s “That’s on Me Baby” right on the fly…and a freestyle including DJ Phil, DJ Scrappy and more!! Now thats drip!! Aint no doubt about that jack!
