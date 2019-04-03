Sauce Overload

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat

An authentic every day interview that turned into a drip-a-thon! Watch Peso Peso and Rizzo Rizzo chop game with Hollywood Zay and P Skillz ..then erupt into over a 10 min freestyle without hesitation !!! Including a quick remake of Yella Beezy’s “That’s on Me Baby” right on the fly…and a freestyle including DJ Phil, DJ Scrappy and more!! Now thats drip!! Aint no doubt about that jack!

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Also On 97.9 The Beat: