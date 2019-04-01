Everything We Know So Far About Kristaps Porzingis’ Rape Allegation

Kristaps Porzingis hasn’t suited up for the Dallas Mavericks since being traded from the New York Knicks, it could be an even longer wait now that rape allegations have surfaced against the NBA center.

The New York Post broke the story that NYPD is currently investigating the rape allegation levied against the 23-year-old 7-foot-3 Latvian ball player that took place last year. He allegedly raped and assaulted a 29-year-old black woman, punching her in the face while calling her a “slave” and a “b—h.” The alleged incident went down the same night Porzingis suffered a season-ending injury.

The woman claims she waited a year to come forward because Porzingis promised to pay her $68,000 to keep quiet and also promised to pay her brother’s college tuition.

Per The New York Post :

“The 7-foot-3 athlete, who is white, is accused of referring to the woman as “my b—h” and “my slave,” adding that he owned her, during the alleged Feb. 7, 2018, sex assault in Porzingis’s Manhattan penthouse, according to TMZ.

The woman made the claim to cops, the Web site said.

Law-enforcement sources told The Post — which broke the story Saturday that the NYPD is investigating the rape allegation against the hoops star — that they could not immediately confirm that he used the vile language.

Hours after suffering a gruesome knee injury during a game, Porzingis, 23, allegedly punched and raped the 29-year-old woman inside the Midtown skyscraper where they both lived, sources told The Post.

Porzingis has denied the allegations, and through his lawyer, Roland G. Riopelle issued a statement:

“We are aware of the complaint that was made against Mr. Porzingis on Friday and unequivocally deny the allegations. We made a formal referral to federal law enforcement on Dec. 20, 2018, based on the accuser’s extortionate demands. We also alerted the National Basketball Association months ago, and they are aware of the ongoing investigation of the accuser by federal law enforcement. We cannot comment further on an ongoing federal investigation. Please refer any questions to the Federal Bureau of Investigation or the National Basketball Association.”

The NBA is aware of the situation, and the Knicks informed the Mavericks of the rape allegations during a January trade call ESPN reports. Dallas Mavericks’ head coach Rick Carlise said it was “pre-planned” that Porzingis is not traveling with the team and that it won’t affect his availability to practice with the team. But if he wanted to take some time away from the Mavericks, the organization would be fine with it.

In a new report published Monday morning, the NY Post says that after the alleged rape, the 29-year-old woman sent explicit pictures of herself and contacted the Knicks’ legal department to receive a $68,000 payment. ESPN obtained texts between the woman and Porzingis as well as emails between herself and the Knicks brass which portray a woman who wanted to pursue a romantic relationship with the NBA star after the alleged assault.

The Dallas Mavericks already had to deal with sexual assault scandal, it’s quite strange they were willing to take on another looming one involving the NBA star.

