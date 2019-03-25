CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

True Story: Naked Man Tries To Board Flight, Argues Birthday Suit Is More “Aerodynamic”

We're mostly surprised this didn't happen in Florida.

2 reads
Leave a comment
Business Jet departing a snowy airfield

Source: Flightlevel80 / Getty

This isn’t completely illogical, but still…put your penis away sir.

A man from Moscow is being evaluated after he showed up to his flight in the nude. According to several reports, the unidentified man went through security fully clothed, then got naked before boarding. The Moscow Times states he argued that he would be more “aerodynamic” that way:

“The man passed through the Ural Airlines flight’s registration before suddenly stripping off his clothes and running stark naked onto the jet bridge, eyewitnesses said. ‘He shouted that he was naked because clothing impairs the aerodynamics of the body. He flies with more agility when undressed,’ REN TV quoted a fellow passenger as saying.”

Thankfully, authorities got a hold of the… situation. The site continues:

“The nude intruder was intercepted by airport staff before he could make it onto his plane to Crimea. He was later detained by police officers. ‘After the police had detained the offender, he was taken to the airport’s medical room and then was hospitalized in a medical facility. The offender is a native of Yakutsk but lives in the Moscow region,’ the press service of the Interior Ministry said.”

Eyewitnesses reportedly said he didn’t seem drunk…so hopefully, he’ll get the help he needs after being checked out at the hospital. We’re also hoping no one was scarred for life by this nude… encounter.

'Valerian Et La Cite Des Milles Planetes' Premiere At La Cite Du Cinema

Every Time We Wanted To See Super Thick Rihanna Nakey Nakey Naked

17 photos Launch gallery

Every Time We Wanted To See Super Thick Rihanna Nakey Nakey Naked

Continue reading Every Time We Wanted To See Super Thick Rihanna Nakey Nakey Naked

Every Time We Wanted To See Super Thick Rihanna Nakey Nakey Naked

See the end result in the footage below. The man is handcuffed and sitting on the floor—and yep, still very much naked.

Also, hit the flip to see some petty reactions from the internet.

True Story: Naked Man Tries To Board Flight, Argues Birthday Suit Is More “Aerodynamic” was originally published on globalgrind.com

1 2 3 4 5 6Next page »

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Kehlani Gives Birth To Healthy Baby Girl [PHOTO]
 15 hours ago
03.26.19
#WatchYourself: The Internet Celebrates ‘Us’ With Chilling Dance…
 16 hours ago
03.26.19
Florida Teachers Can Volunteer To Carry Guns On…
 20 hours ago
03.26.19
Big Sean Shares His Personal Growth Journey &…
 21 hours ago
03.25.19
lilD
#WordEyeHeard Weekend Wrap-Up: Is THIS Why Wendy Williams…
 21 hours ago
03.25.19
Homeless 8-Year-Old Chess Champion Finds A Home
 2 days ago
03.25.19
Jay-Z’s ‘The Blueprint’ Album Inducted Into Library Of…
 2 days ago
03.25.19
Disrupt Harlem Code Squad Shows The Power Of…
 2 days ago
03.25.19
#BlackGirlMagic: 16-Year-Old Accepted Into 9 Law Schools
 3 days ago
03.25.19
Scholarship Created To Honor Legacy Of ER Doctor…
 3 days ago
03.25.19
Never Forget: Muhammad Ali Defended His Title Just…
 4 days ago
03.25.19
She’s Back! ‘Claws’ Cutie Karrueche Confirms Her Return…
 4 days ago
03.23.19
Condolences: Megan Thee Stallion’s Mother, Holly Thomas, Passes…
 4 days ago
03.25.19
This Website Will Pay You $1,000 To Binge…
 4 days ago
03.23.19
Drumma Boy: “R Kelly Jacked My Track And…
 4 days ago
03.23.19
Landing ‘Game Of Thrones’ & Flirting With Death:…
 5 days ago
03.22.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close