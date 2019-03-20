Jay-Z’s ‘Blueprint’ Among Recordings Library of Congress is Preserving

The Library of Congress has added 25 recordings to its National Recording Registry. Some of its “audio treasures” include Jay-Z‘s ‘Blueprint’ and ‘September’ by Earth, Wind & Fire.

Each year, the Librarian of Congress selects 25 recordings for the registry that are “culturally, historically, or aesthetically significant,” and are at least 10 years old. It now includes 525 titles from the library’s collection of almost 3 million pieces of recorded sound.

“The National Recording Registry honors the music that enriches our souls, the voices that tell our stories and the sounds that mirror our lives” Librarian of Congress Carla Hayden said in a statement. “The influence of recorded sound over its nearly 160-year history has been profound and technology has increased its reach and significance exponentially. The Library of Congress and its many collaborators are working to preserve these sounds and moments in time, which reflect our past, present and future.”

Rapper Jay-Z’s sixth album, “The Blueprint,” was added to the registry because it “demonstrates Jay-Z’s range, from battle raps throwing shade on his lyrical adversaries such as Nas and Prodigy of Mob Deep, to triumphant anthems about life at the top, to heartfelt examinations of his personal history.”

Here’s the full list of recordings added to the registry:

Yiddish Cylinders from the Standard Phonograph Company of New York and the Thomas Lambert Company (c. 1901-1905)

“Memphis Blues” (single), Victor Military Band (1914)

Melville Jacobs Collection of Native Americans of the American Northwest (1929-1939)

“Minnie the Moocher” (single), Cab Calloway (1931)

“Bach Six Cello Suites” (album), Pablo Casals (c. 1939)

“They Look Like Men of War” (single), Deep River Boys (1941)

“Gunsmoke” — Episode: “The Cabin” (Dec. 27, 1952)

Ruth Draper: Complete recorded monologues, Ruth Draper (1954-1956)

“La Bamba” (single), Ritchie Valens (1958)

“Long Black Veil” (single), Lefty Frizzell (1959)

“Stan Freberg Presents the United States of America, Vol. 1: The Early Years” (album), Stan Freberg (1961)

“GO” (album), Dexter Gordon (1962)

“War Requiem” (album), Benjamin Britten (1963)

“Mississippi Goddam” (single), Nina Simone (1964)

“Soul Man” (single), Sam & Dave (1967)

“Hair” (original Broadway cast recording) (1968)

Speech on the Death of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., Robert F. Kennedy (April 4, 1968)

“Sweet Caroline” (single), Neil Diamond (1969)

“Superfly” (album), Curtis Mayfield (1972)

“Ola Belle Reed” (album), Ola Belle Reed (1973)

“September” (single), Earth, Wind & Fire (1978)

“You Make Me Feel (Mighty Real)” (single), Sylvester (1978)

“She’s So Unusual” (album), Cyndi Lauper (1983)

“Schoolhouse Rock!: The Box Set” (1996)

“The Blueprint” (album), Jay-Z (2001)

