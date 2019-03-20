Kristoff St. John’s Ex-Wife Says His Cause Of Death Is ‘Misleading’

The cause of Kristoff St. John‘s death has been revealed and his ex-wife was speaking out about it. The soap opera star died Feb. 3 at 52 years old.

The Los Angeles County Coroner found that St. John death, ruled an accident, was from heart disease, the Associated Press reported on Tuesday.

“The coroner’s office said St. John’s significant conditions included ‘myocardial bridging of left anterior descending coronary artery. Alcohol was also a contributing factor.”

However, the actor’s ex-wife, Mia St. John, told the New York Daily News that she thought the report was “misleading,” insisting that he “drank himself to death” and said he “had four times the legal limit (in his system). The amount of alcohol was a lethal amount.”

Kristoff St. John was admitted to the Las Encinas Mental Health Hospital in Pasadena on Jan. 26 and placed on a 72-hour psychiatric hold. He was released Feb. 1 and died two days later.

St. John starred in the popular soap opera “Young and the Restless” as Neil Winters from 1991 to up until his death. The Emmy and NAACP Image Awards winner had reportedly been struggling with mental health issues since his son, Julian, committed suicide in 2014. His son was only 25 years old. “In 2017, around the anniversary of Julian’s suicide, Kristoff threatened to kill himself with a gun. Cops placed him under a 72-hour hold for psychiatric evaluation,” TMZ reported.

Mia St. John at the time expressed her skepticism about the circumstances surrounding her ex-husband’s death.

“I want the world to know the truth about what is happening with Kristoff, because currently there is inaccurate, and fabricated information being reported by certain online outlets,” she told Entertainment Tonight. “No parent should ever have to bury their child, and for those who do, it is a nightmare that haunts you forever. The death of our beloved son Julian, has taken a toll on both of us. He is an actor and while he may appear whole on the outside, his heart is broken. As a society we need to start taking mental health seriously and realize that no one is immune.”

Condolences go out to St. John’s friends, family and supporters.

