Indians Slugger Carlos Santana Will Smash Your TV If You’re Playing Video Games on the Job

Carlos Santana hit 24 home runs with 86 RBI during his only season with the Philadelphia Phillies. Philly was playing above expectations early in the season and had an opportunity to make the postseason. The team was only 2.5 games out of first place in the NL East on Sept. 7, but quickly fell out of contention after a nine-game losing streak.

With the team out of playoff contention, some players started taking liberties with their time during the games by playing the popular video game “Fortnite.” Since “Fortnite“ was released, it’s completely taken over the gaming community.

While many athletes are huge “Fortnite“ fans, not many are jumping on the sticks while they’re playing. Santana wasn’t happy about his teammates gaming while the Phillies took the field. Like, at all. According to an ESPN story, Santana smashed a TV that was being used for “Fortnite“ purposes.

“I see a couple players — I don’t want to say names — they play video games during the game. We come and lose too many games, and I feel like they weren’t worried about it. Weren’t respecting their teammates or coaches or the staff or the [front] office. It’s not my personality. But I’m angry because I want to make it good,” said Santana to ESPN.

Santana went on to say that he’s usually not an angry guy, but the frustrations from the losing streak combined with the guys essentially not caring about the ramifications led to the incident.

Phillies pitcher Jake Arrieta said that he doesn’t mind players using games to get focused before the games, but he also thought playing during the games was unacceptable. He did admit that it only happened a handful of times though.

BREAKING: #BlueJays to impose pre-game curfew on playing video games in clubhouse this season, manager Charlie Montoyo says. Some players suggested there was too much Fortnite last year, he says. Film at 11. — John Lott (@LottOnBaseball) March 18, 2019

The Phillies weren’t the only team that had issues with “Fortnite“ last year. The Blue Jays are putting a limit on the amount of “Fortnite“ guys can play on game days this season.

The game is addicting, leads one to wonder how many other issues have been caused by gaming in the clubhouse.

