CLOSE
Sports
HomeSports

Damon Jones Finally Tells the Story About JR Smith Throwing Soup at Him

"All I remember is the soup was on my arm and it was hot as hell."

0 reads
Leave a comment
St John's v Seton Hall

Source: Rich Schultz / Getty

Last March, Basketball Twitter was in shambles when news broke that Cleveland Cavaliers guard JR Smith threw a bowl of soup at assistant coach Damon Jones. There were literally hundreds of questions and almost zero answers.

We knew that there was an argument in the locker room, Smith threw soup at Jones, and that was about it. Later, we would find out that the soup in question was chicken tortilla, but there was nothing new about the altercation for almost a year.

Jones recently joined ESPN’s Jalen & Jacoby and discussed what happened on that fateful moment in the locker room.

“It was the first bowl out of the pot, so it was hot as hell,” said Jones. “It went everywhere. I was standing up. It hit me in the shoulder, arm, everywhere. It hit the wall. It was a mess.”

“All I remember is the soup was on my arm and it was hot as hell.”

One of the more interesting nuggets of the story is that Jones didn’t want to talk to anyone about it because he didn’t even talk to Smith about it for three months. The two went 90 days without saying a single word to each other because Smith threw not just the soup, but the bowl with it.

Smith was suspended for the incident when it happened, but the two have since apologized to each other and are on good terms now.

Damon Jones Finally Tells the Story About JR Smith Throwing Soup at Him was originally published on cassiuslife.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
49 Famous People From Dallas-Ft. Worth (PHOTOS)
BET's Social Awards 2018 - Show
49 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Cardi B To Star In A Stripper Revenge…
 19 hours ago
03.19.19
National Let’s Laugh Day: The Most Hilariously Ignant…
 21 hours ago
03.20.19
Keds Centennial Celebration
Wendy Williams Reveals She’s Been Living In A…
 22 hours ago
03.19.19
Watch The Full Trailer For ‘Toy Story 4’…
 22 hours ago
03.19.19
Put Some Respek on Her Name: Was Maya…
 2 days ago
03.19.19
Soledad O’Brien Mourns The Loss Of Her Mother…
 2 days ago
03.19.19
Don’t Be A Creep: Twitter Calls Out Kodak…
 2 days ago
03.19.19
Glow-Up: 5 Fly and Fab Female Artists Building…
 2 days ago
03.19.19
Children’s Museum Celebrating African History And Culture Coming…
 3 days ago
03.17.19
#BlackExcellence: Berklee College Of Music To Award Missy…
 3 days ago
03.17.19
#BlackGirlMagic: 4-Year-Old With 140 IQ Becomes Second Youngest…
 4 days ago
03.16.19
University Of South Florida Elects First Black Woman…
 4 days ago
03.16.19
Father-Son Duo Launch Company To Increase Black Wealth
 4 days ago
03.16.19
Alleged Audio Surfaces Of Joycelyn Savage Saying R.…
 4 days ago
03.16.19
Ryan Destiny Talks 3 Rules Boss Babes Should…
 5 days ago
03.15.19
LIL DONALD: Say It Twice Wit Ludacris, Burning…
 5 days ago
03.16.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close