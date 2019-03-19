CLOSE
Carmella Says The ‘Women Are Taking Over The WWE’ Right Now [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

WWE Smackdown Live is set for an epic show at Bankers Life Fieldhouse on Tuesday night with a great DOUBLE MAIN EVENT that includes AJ STYLES & DANIEL BRYAN w/ ROWAN fighting for for the WWE Championship and  AUSKA vs. CHARLOTTE throwing down for the Smackdown Women’s Championship!

However, before the action, WWE superstars Carmella and R-Truth stopped Radio Now Backstage studio to chat with Grisel and based on Carmella’s comments, it’s clear that the “women are taking over WWE” right now with all the great things going on in that division!

Hit the play button above to watch the full interview and see what else Carmella and R-Truth had to say about women in the WWE, their journeys to the ring and more!

Carmella Says The ‘Women Are Taking Over The WWE’ Right Now [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO] was originally published on radionowindy.com

