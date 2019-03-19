Kanye vs His Daughter Vs DMX

Text DFW to 24042 to join 97.9 The Beat’s mobile club for exclusive news (Terms & Conditions).

The year 2019 in the culture of Hip Hop has expanded faster than a plague of the cold flu. Press play and catch Kanye West, DMX, North West & friends fill the entire atmosphere with the “Holy spirit”. Did you peep the father daughter collaboration. Kim Kardashian even made it to “church this weekend even shared footage of prayer from DMX .

P-skillz (@Pskillzflow)