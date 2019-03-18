Meek Mill’s ‘Free Meek’ Docu-series Coming Soon to a Screen Near You

A six-part docu-series about Meek Mill’s fight for freedom and battle with the current criminal justice system is set to debut later this year. The Amazon collaboration, executive produced in part by Jay-Z, “will follow Meek and his fight for exoneration while exposing flaws in the criminal justice system and will give viewers unprecedented access to the star’s life, career, and criminal justice odyssey, while demonstrating the negative effects long tail probation is having on urban communities of color” according to a summary posted along with the trailer below.

