Fresh Out Of Jail Soulja Boy Has A Message (Explicit Content)

Still claiming the crown of 2019 Big Draco is fresh out of Jail, after he violated his probation. Soulja Boy has a few things on his mind and chest for social media to hear. Press play to see how his day has been. Getting to the bag like he never left,Do you know which NBA game he’ll be performing at. Why did he just fire a subliminal shot towards 6ix9nine or was it a jokey joke.

P-skillz (@PskillzFlow)