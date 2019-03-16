CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

Fresh Out Of Jail Soulja Boy Has A Message (Explicit Content)

4 reads
Leave a comment

Text DFW to 24042 to join 97.9 The Beat’s mobile club for exclusive news (Terms & Conditions).

Follow The Beat On Twitter: 

Still claiming the crown of 2019 Big Draco is fresh out of Jail, after he violated his probation. Soulja Boy has a few things on his mind and chest for social media to hear. Press play to see how his day has been. Getting to the bag like he never left,Do you know which NBA  game he’ll be performing at. Why did he just fire a subliminal shot towards 6ix9nine or was it a jokey joke.

P-skillz (@PskillzFlow)

Black History Month 2019: Will Packer (PHOTOS)
Sony Pictures' 'THINK LIKE MAN TOO' Atlanta Red Carpet Screening With Kevin Hart, LaLa Anthony, Terrence J, Romany Malco and Tim Story
12 photos

Big DrACO , News on the Net , Soulja Boy , Tekashi 69

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Ryan Destiny Talks 3 Rules Boss Babes Should…
 9 hours ago
03.15.19
Louis Tomlinson’s Sister Passes Away At Age 18…
 1 day ago
03.15.19
Lori Loughlin, Daughter Olivia Jade Lose Endorsements In…
 1 day ago
03.15.19
For Better Or For Worse: Remembering What Life…
 1 day ago
03.14.19
Drake and Jas Prince
Drake Announces OVO Athletic Centre
 2 days ago
03.14.19
Meek Mill Album 2015
Philly Gives Meek Mill A MEEKEND
 2 days ago
03.14.19
Tyga surprised Balmain's creative director, Olivier Rousteing, with a live performance at his 30th birthday celebration
Tyga x Chris Brown x Marshmello ?
 2 days ago
03.14.19
1991 MTV Video Music Awards
Will Smith’s Instagram Happy Dance
 2 days ago
03.14.19
Rich The Kid In Concert - New York, NY
Rich the Kid’s Lawsuit
 2 days ago
03.14.19
Jussie Smollett
Jussie Smollett Pleads Not Guilty
 2 days ago
03.14.19
Bruh: 10 Cringeworthy Chip Flavors You Have To…
 2 days ago
03.14.19
‘Meek Mill Weekend’ Declared In Philadelphia
 2 days ago
03.14.19
Pass The Aux: All The Music From ‘Boomerang…
 2 days ago
03.14.19
Before They Were Famous: Lupita Nyong’o & Winston…
 2 days ago
03.13.19
Been Booked: Regina King’s Least Talked About (But…
 3 days ago
03.13.19
Biggs Reflects On Biggie Smalls Death With Saint…
 3 days ago
03.14.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close