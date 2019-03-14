The repercussions for Lori Loughlin and her daughter Olivia Jade in regards to the college cheating scandal have started rolling in and boy are they SWIFT. Sephora has ended their partnership with Olivia Jade and Hallmark Channel has ended their relationship with Loughlin.

Olivia Jade, the 19-year-old USC student who promoted Sephora’s products in sponsored Instagram posts and created her very own palette was dropped Thursday morning according to TMZ. The company released a statement saying, “After careful review of recent developments, we have made the decision to end the Sephora Collection partnership with Olivia Jade, effective immediately.”

Her collection was also removed from the website.

Loughlin, who partnered with Hallmark was cut today as well. The brand said it was “saddened” by the allegations and have stopped development of all productions she was involved in.

Olivia faces possible expulsion from USC.

Lori Loughlin, Daughter Olivia Jade Lose Endorsements In Wake Of College Cheating Scandal was originally published on RadioNowHouston.com

