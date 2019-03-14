Drake Announces OVO Athletic Centre

View this post on Instagram

Introducing the OVO Athletic Centre, the official training facility for the Toronto Raptors. 🇨🇦 just wanted to add that I am so proud of my brothers and so proud to be from this city I swear this one feels like a high school dream and it’s a blessing to be able to raise up the levels and make the human mind stretch when it comes to thinking about what is possible in your lifetime!! Much love to everyone involved