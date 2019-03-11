Welcome Back D-Jack – DeSean Jackson Traded Back To The Philadelphia Eagles

According to ESPN, the Philadelphia Eagles have traded for DeSean Jackson from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Jackson was traded after a career year in 2014 under head coach Chip Kelly, only to be cut that following March.

Last season, he caught 41 passes for 774 yards and four touchdowns. He also broke Jerry Rice’s record for most touchdown catches of 60-plus yards.

The Eagles will hope that DeSean Jackson can be that deep threat they were missing all season in 2018. The Eagles also brought in DT Malik Jackson today as a free agent as well. It looks like the Birds are gearing up for another Super Bowl run in the upcoming season.

Source: ESPN

