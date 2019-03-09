R. Kelly is reportedly set to be released from Cook County Jail on Saturday after paying more than $161,000 in back child support.

According to Chicago Sun Times, the money was posted shortly after 11 a.m on Saturday.

Kelly previously spent three nights in jail two weeks ago after he was unable to post bond after being charged in four sex abuse cases.

In a recent interview with Gayle King of CBS earlier this week, he stated that his income tanked since the “Surviving R. Kelly” documentary series aired in January.

“That’s one rumor that was true,” Kelly told King. “Here’s the deal. So many people have been stealing my money. People who were connected to my account. I went by myself for the first to Bank Of America, didn’t know what the hell was going on, didn’t know what to do.”

“How can I pay child support? How?!” the singer exclaimed while in tears. “My ex-wife is destroying my name! And I can’t work! How can I work? How can I get paid? How can I take care of my kids?! How?! Use your common sense!”

RELATED: R. Kelly Says He Can’t Pay Child Support, Has Zero Relationship With His Children [VIDEO]

RELATED: R. Kelly In New Interview With Gayle King: “I’m Fighting For My F**king Life!”

RELATED: These R. Kelly Memes Prove Robert Was No Match For Gayle King In Outrageous Interview

R. Kelly Released From Jail After Paying Back Child Support was originally published on tlcnaptown.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat: