Science Agrees Girls Trips Are Good For Your Mental Health

If you’ve been thinking of planning a girls trip then you should, because your mental health depends on it! A recent study finds that girls trips can improve your health and being with friends releases oxytocin which is commonly known as the “love” or “cuddle” hormone. Having more oxytocin in your body makes you feel trusting, empathetic and happy. So as you say “bye bye” to your daily routine you can also say “bye bye” to feelings of anxiety and depression.

An analysis was done with more than 308,000 people in 148 studies and there was a proven connection between your social relationships and your life span, so by planning that girls trip you could add years to your life! Researchers found that if a person perceives or is actually isolated socially, they’re more at risk of dying at an earlier age.

Even more disturbing is a 2015 study that revealed that a lack of social interaction had the same risks as smoking 15 cigarettes a day! Crazy right?! And even though you may connect with people through social media daily, it’s not the same as being in the company of other people that you care about and interacting face to face. So go ahead and get your girls together and plan a fun getaway, and remember no oxytocin is released with people that you don’t know so #NoNewFriends.

Source: scarymommy.com

-Kiki J

