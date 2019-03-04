CLOSE
On-Air Talent
HomeOn-Air Talent

Help DFW Model Go to Top Modeling Camp in NYC!

12 reads
Leave a comment
Black Women

Source: Shanitta Turner / Shanitta Turner

Local model Shanitta Turner has an opportunity to make her dreams come true by attending the Coca Rosha Model Camp, but needs your help to get there.

This camp has been instrumental in the careers of models like Gigi Hadid and more, but it’s not cheap to get there. Once Turner accepts the offer (that she’s already gotten), she only has 7 days to come up with the money.

Black Women

Source: Shanitta Turner / Shanitta Turner

So she’s started a GoFundMe to help finance her trip. Any amount helps. Let’s get one of our own to the top!

11 Steamy Pics Of Brazilian Supermodel Adriana Lima
11 photos

coco rosha model camp , dfw model , lild 979 the beat , lild word eye heard , model , shanitta turner

comments – add yours
Videos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close