Help DFW Model Go to Top Modeling Camp in NYC!

Local model Shanitta Turner has an opportunity to make her dreams come true by attending the Coca Rosha Model Camp, but needs your help to get there.

This camp has been instrumental in the careers of models like Gigi Hadid and more, but it’s not cheap to get there. Once Turner accepts the offer (that she’s already gotten), she only has 7 days to come up with the money.

So she’s started a GoFundMe to help finance her trip. Any amount helps. Let’s get one of our own to the top!