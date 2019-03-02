Music
Divine Fem-list: 13 Powerful Songs To Have You Basking In Your Black Woman-ness 

Interestingly, Women’s History Month comes right after Black History Month — which means double the celebration of Black Women. If there’s one thing BW love, it’s music. Music isn’t just the universal language; it also has therapeutic and medicinal effects. Hence the reason why music therapy is actually a thing. According to Psychology Today:

“Music therapy has demonstrated efficacy as an independent treatment for reducing depression, anxiety and chronic pain. Furthermore, music has positive physical effects. It can produce direct biological changes, such as reducing heart rate, blood pressure, and cortisol levels.

“Alternative and complementary treatments such as creative art, meditation, and yoga have been proposed to bridge this gap. But music, because of its ubiquity in our society as well as its ease of transmission, has perhaps the greatest potential among alternative therapies to reach people who do not otherwise have access to care.”

Black women (especially in America) have had their fair share of trauma — past and present. Some would even say that most BW suffer from a form of PTSD. Author, and licensed clinical psychologist Dr. Monnica T. Williams says that African American women experience the same traumas as other women, but at higher rates. As we know, many Black folks are hesitant about seeking professional help for their trauma.

There’s a deep rooted stigma related to therapy due to the fear of judgement or shame of not relying on God for help. A 2008 study by Psychologist Jennifer Alvidrez  found that “among Blacks who were already mental health consumers, over a third felt that mild depression or anxiety would be considered crazy” in their social circles. Talking about problems with an outsider  may be viewed as airing one’s “dirty laundry,” and even more telling is the fact that over a quarter of those consumers felt that discussions about mental illness would not be appropriate even among family.”

Fortunately, that stigma is being debunked. Thanks to people like Dr. Joy Harden Bradford, a licensed psychologist based in Atlanta, Georgia and founder of Therapy for Black Girls, it’s much easier and more socially acceptable to seek help for mental matters. Music may not take the place of professional help, but it definitely aid and speeds up the healing process. In honor of Women’s History Month and Black Women being dope, check out out playlist of songs to help you celebrate your beautiful Black Woman-ness.

